I read about empty grocery shelves while watching birds hunt and peck on my porch. This poem came to me.

The Hungry Sparrows

The little birds arrived this morning

At the concrete cafe

Dancing for their breakfast yet

Finding none at their feet.

Have they forgotten that

The morsels they seek

Are hidden as always

In plain sight

Above their tiny heads

In the hanging pan where

They usually sit to

Eat and chirp in whispers

About news of worry and wonder;

Did you hear about Jose,

The owls ate him while his wife

And chicks watched?

And the snow

Which covers all that grows

Forcing us back to the porches,

Colder than ice and so, so empty?

Are we lazy or just numb forgetting

That Yahweh remembers

Our hunger and fills

The swinging grocery store each night.

Fly upward ye sparrows,

We are not doomed to starve

But invited each day

To a feast.

Steven Bell lives in Colorado Springs.

