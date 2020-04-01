The Colorado Sun
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Provided by the CDC)

Coronavirus-linked deaths in Colorado surpass 80; confirmed cases now above 3,300

The new deaths -- up 11 from Tuesday -- include four fatalities in Adams County.

Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com

The number of deaths linked to the new coronavirus in Colorado continued to climb on Wednesday, hitting 81 as the count of confirmed cases surpassed 3,300.

Hospitalizations also jumped above 600 as state officials warned the worst is yet to come and that hospitals could be overwhelmed by patients later this month through July.

The new deaths — up 11 from Tuesday — include four fatalities in Adams County, according to state health officials.

El Paso and Weld counties, which lead the state in fatalities, each reported one new death.

The breakdown by county is:

  • El Paso County – 14
  • Weld County – 13
  • Denver – 8
  • Larimer County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 7
  • Arapahoe County – 7
  • Adams County – 6
  • Eagle County – 4
  • Pueblo County – 2
  • Pitkin County – 2
  • Boulder County – 2
  • Broomfield County – 2
  • Gunnison County – 1
  • Garfield County – 1
  • Crowley County – 1
  • Chaffee County – 1
  • Elbert County – 1
  • Teller County – 1
  • Out of state – 1

New deaths are announced daily by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and on Wednesday the state said there were 80 fatalities. But Elbert County on Monday announced a death linked to coronavirus — a man in his 70s who was tested after he died on March 26 — bringing the total to 81.

No one younger than 40 has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. More than half of the deaths, or 44, have been among people age 80 or older.

Of the hospitalizations, the majority are among people 40 and older. However there are three children age 9 or younger and two people between the ages of 10 and 19 who are hospitalized.

