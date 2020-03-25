At least 19 deaths in Colorado linked to coronavirus as confirmed cases exceed 1,000

At least 19 people’s deaths in Colorado have now been linked to the new coronavirus at the number of confirmed cases in the state on Wednesday moved above 1,000.
The new deaths include one each in Arapahoe, Larimer, Weld and Denver. Two more people died in El Paso County, bringing the death toll there to five, and Jefferson County announced its first two deaths.
Eight new deaths, in total, were reported Wednesday.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, by county is as follows:
- El Paso County – 5
- Weld County – 4
- Denver – 3
- Jefferson County – 2
- Teller County – 1
- Larimer County – 1
- Gunnison County – 1
- Eagle County – 1
- Crowley County – 1
- Arapahoe County – 1
On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also reported that nearly 1,100 people have tested positive for the virus or have symptoms and had known contact with someone who tested positive. There are suspected to be thousands more who are infected but who haven’t been tested.
Nearly 150 people with the virus are hospitalized. Just over 8,000 people have been tested.
Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday he’s asked President Donald Trump to declare Colorado a major disaster area. “I call upon President Trump to grant this immediately,” he said.
