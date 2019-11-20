The Colorado Sun
Kindergarten teacher Katie Hoiland holds a reading intervention session Wednesday, January 23, 2019 with kindergarteners at Aragon Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. Aragon is one of the schools that showed drastic improvement in reading levels after using a competitive grant from the READ Act to overhaul teaching techniques. (Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado has spent hundreds of millions to help kids read. Now, it will spend up to $5.2 million to find out why it hasn’t worked.

A state law passed last spring mandated the external evaluation and other steps intended to improve the 2012 law, known as the READ Act

Education Primary category in which blog post is published
Ann Schimke

Senior reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado.

See more

Colorado’s education department will spend up to $5.2 million over six years on a consultant charged with determining why the state’s 2012 landmark reading law failed to produce significant gains for struggling readers.

The unusual external audit, to be conducted by the nonprofit WestEd, will dig into how the state’s schools are using about $40 million a year meant to boost third-grade reading proficiency. The review could last up to six and a half years.

state law passed last spring mandated the external evaluation and other steps intended to improve the 2012 law, known as the READ Act. The recent legislation came in the wake of ongoing criticism from lawmakers, parents and literacy advocates about the law’s effectiveness.

MORE: Colorado spent $231 million to help young children catch up on reading. But rates of kids with significant deficiencies only worsened.

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent on reading intervention since the READ Act’s inception, just over 41% of Colorado third graders met or exceeded grade-level standards on the state’s 2019 literacy test. The percentage wasn’t much different — 38.2% — in 2015.

The act requires schools to identify struggling readers in kindergarten through third grade and draw on state-approved approaches to help them improve.

The planned evaluation marks a shift toward greater oversight of how districts are helping struggling readers and a new focus on ensuring the state’s money isn’t wasted.

Read more chalkbeat.org.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

Outdoors Primary category in which blog post is published

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

The founder of Burton Snowboards died Wednesday night in Burlington, Vermont, according to an email sent to the staff of the company he founded.

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

This miracle drug was designed and manufactured for just one person — a 9-year-old Boulder girl

Mila’s medicine catapulted precision drugmaking into the future, cutting a path for other children with rare genetic diseases, her doctors say

Environment Primary category in which blog post is published

Aurora, Colorado Springs own water near Leadville. They may need to redraw a wilderness area to access it.

The first step for the Front Range cities, which want to act on their decades-old water rights, is to drill test bores for a proposed dam that would flood a Holy Cross Wilderness access road