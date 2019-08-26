Sunriser: Free college for Colorado kids / Neil Young’s Telluride adventures / Colorado companies and tariff exclusions/ DSCC gets in race / Much more

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

﻿CTO/Newsletter Wrangler, @brofax



Good morning and happy last-Monday-of-August, everyone! This is an exciting time of year, not just for those of us who prefer jeans and warm coffee to flip-flops and popsicles. School is back in session pretty much everywhere, and tomorrow morning The Colorado Sun is launching a project focused on a major issue in Colorado’s education system that we’ve been working at all summer. So stay tuned to our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts (or make sure you’re signed up for our 6 a.m. headlines email the Daily Sun-Up) so you don’t miss it!

Let’s sharpen this pencil, shall we?

— Colorado College’s ranking on a Harvard study’s list of schools with the highest share of students coming from the wealthiest 1% of families compared to those from the bottom 60%.

Colorado College, the selective (and pricey) private liberal arts school in Colorado Springs, boasted that a third of its students came from Colorado in 2001. Fast forward less than two decades, and that number has been cut in half.

>> Read CC alum Jesse Paul’s story on the program that seeks to provide free or drastically reduced tuition rates for Colorado students who are admitted to the school. This is a story all Coloradans with a college-aged student will want to read.

The label for Neil Young’s “Colorado.” (Via Neil Young Archives)

“I used oxygen every day. When you’re playing and singing like that, if you’re not used to oxygen deprivation, focusing for 10 hours at a clip, it keeps you from getting spacey in that altitude.”



— Nils Lofgren, on his 11-day session with Neil Young in Telluride.

Whether you’re a Neil Young fan or not, you’re going to appreciate this incredible story from Carol McKinley on Young’s effort to summon the members of Crazy Horse from semiretirement into an 11-day, high-altitude recording session under a full moon to create a new double album called “Colorado”.

A couple of interesting facts to whet your interest:

The band hauled a bunch of their equipment from the ’70s to the mesa to record.

Young is practically a local now, with his wife, Darryl Hannah, residing just outside of Telluride.

There will be a documentary released to coincide with the album.

>> There is so much more in Carol’s story. Just click here already.

Senior marketing manager Candyce Hedlund organizes some of the Kelty 2019 backpacks. Boulder-based Kelty sells millions of sleeping bags each year that are largely manufactured in China. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

“There is no clear pattern, no rhyme or reason.”



— Luke Duvall, a licensed customs broker working to help companies navigate tariff exclusions.

The trade war between the Trump administration and China continues to ebb and flow (with new announcements seemingly every week) and Colorado companies that make everything from toys to kayaks are caught in the middle.

>> Tamara Chuang explains the current round of tariffs and how local companies are working to get exclusions to stay in business.

We want to hear from you! Come to our one-year anniversary party next week at Wynkoop Brewing and you’ll have a chance to share what you think of The Sun. Details are here and tickets are free for members (check your email for an invitation) or $10 for non-members. We hope to see you there!

“A homebuilder and philanthropist who splits her time between Denver and Vail has sued her former bridesmaid, alleging that the woman used $620,000 loaned to help finance a socially conscious flip-flop brand to instead finance a ‘lavish life-style and extravagant vacations.’ ”

// I can’t do better than that lede. It’s like a modern-day F. Scott Fitzgerald short story of wealth and excess. Just click here. // BusinessDen

// It wasn’t that long ago that Denver-based Zen Magnets had to destroy 400,000 of its little spherical magnets because of a court order over safety concerns if swallowed by children. But a quick search on Amazon for “zen magnets” turns up 693 results for nearly identical products, part of a phenomenon reported by the Wall Street Journal, which says Amazon has “ceded control of its site” to third-party (often foreign) companies selling banned, unsafe or mislabeled products. (Here’s a story from The Verge if you don’t have a WSJ subscription). // Zen Magnets, Wall Street Journal 🔑, The Verge

// The recall efforts for state legislators are getting a lot of attention, but last week Estes Park Mayor Pro-tem Cody Walker was actually recalled from office over a controversial plan to build a mountain roller coaster. // Coloradoan 🔑

// Denver City Council’s vote to end contracts with private prison companies to operate halfway houses in the city has put a spotlight on how those facilities and programs actually work. Kevin Beaty looks at the stats behind the programs. // Denverite

// CPW has already euthanized more than 70 bears this year, despite efforts in places like Aspen, where a record number of tickets for unsecured trash have been issued. // Denver7, Aspen Times

// Parents fighting mandatory vaccines (reminder, Colorado is well below the potential outbreak threshold with its worst-in-the-nation rate of kindergarten vaccinations) are claiming that state data is a “big phishing scam.” // The Denver Post 🔑



Share your favorite thing! Hit us up at things@coloradosun.com and you could be published in a future Sunriser!

My whole apartment smells like roasted chiles and I’ve never been happier. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

The Thing: “Mexican Everyday,” a truly great cookbook

Why You Might Like It: I’ve been working to become a better cook for a little over a decade now, and I can say with zero hesitation that the meal I made last night is the tastiest I’ve ever cooked. Part of it was delicious in-season Colorado produce (like Olathe sweet corn and Pueblo chiles), but the bulk of the credit goes to a cookbook. “Mexican Everyday,” by Rick Bayless of PBS fame, includes dozens of dishes, but each one takes less than 30 minutes of prep. Bayless understands that not every home cook has the time or budget or access to farmers’ markets to get fancy. It’s aimed squarely at the busy and the thrifty and just about every recipe includes his suggestions on ways to make it your own. His approach to organizing your kitchen, pantry and shopping makes the book as much a lifestyle manual as a collection of recipes.

If you need a sample, here are the two dishes I made last night:

Slow-cooker pollo pulquero (Chicken thighs, potatoes, tomatillos and pickled jalapeños)

Mushroom Potato Crema With Roasted Poblano (Make sure to swap the poblanos for local roasted Pueblo chiles. I added a handful of crispy bacon and a bit of the bacon grease to really make it smooth)

Because it’s a 15-year-old cookbook, you can get it used for a song online (there are a couple dozen copies under $5 here). My used copy, purchased from a random online bookseller, turns out to have been a Longmont Public Library copy! But if you need a fresh copy to mark up with your own notes, it’s available at Tattered Cover and BookBar.

