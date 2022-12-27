The Marshall Fire: One Year Later

It has been one year since the Marshall fire destroyed hundreds of houses and businesses in parts of Louisville, Superior and Boulder County. One year of sorting through what was lost. One year of trying to create a new normal. And one year of making a new home.

More coming this week …

Past coverage

Photos

  • A Boulder Rural Fire Department firefighter approaches a burning home in Louisville on Dec. 30. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • The Marshall Fire continued to burn Thursday night, Dec. 30, driven by 110 mph winds. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • A burning home is reflected in the front door of another home at the near Trail Ridge Road and Washington Avenue, in Louisville, CO, on Dec. 30, 2021. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Patrick Hoffert, 10, plays tablet games at a Comfort Inn in Louisville. The family of five, with multiple pets, now lives in a two-bedroom suite after the Marshall Fire contaminated their home and belongings with smoke and ash. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
  • Entire neighborhoods were destroyed by the Marshall fire, as seen during an overflight on Friday morning, Dec. 31, 2021. (Provided to The Colorado Sun)
  • Homes and vehicles destroyed by Marshall Fire in a neighborhood near Harper Lake in Louisville on Friday morning, Dec. 31, 2021. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)
  • The Stanley family’s Chevy Equinox sits burned in their driveway on Jan. 14. The car wouldn’t start when the Marshall fire bore down on the family, and they fled in an Amazon van. (Steve Peterson, The Colorado Sun)
  • Foundations are all that’s left of the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior after the Marshall Fire tore through the development Dec. 30. Every home in the development was destroyed in the fire. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • David Gross, a 30-year resident with his wife, surveys the damage to his house south of Harper Lake. Marshall fire aftermath through neighborhoods in Louisville, Colorado, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (Steve Peterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Residential damage following the Marshall Fire is seen on Jan. 21, 2022 in Louisville. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
  • A Samaritan’s Purse volunteer recovers an Army military coin belonging to Flemming Christensen on Feb. 16, 2022, in Louisville. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)