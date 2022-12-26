A 44-year-old man was killed Sunday in Colorado’s first deadly avalanche of the 2022-23 winter season.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified about the avalanche on the west side of Berthoud Pass, near the town of Winter Park, just before 1 p.m.

“The initial investigation determined that four people were caught in an avalanche slide, resulting in two of the parties becoming buried,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Bystanders and family members were able to help rescue one of the people buried.”

The second person, a 44-year-old man, was found by bystanders but did not survive.

The man’s name was not released.

Seven people were killed in avalanches during the 2021-22 winter in Colorado. Twelve were killed in avalanches during the 2020-21 winter, while six were killed during the 2019-2020 winter.