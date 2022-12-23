This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

Casa Bonita in Lakewood will reopen in May 2023, according to an announcement Thursday by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, joined in the announcement.

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years — we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Parker and Stone, Colorado natives, bought the bright pink restaurant and childhood staple in September, only months after it went bankrupt in April 2021 due to the pandemic, for a reported $3.1 million. They have been renovating the space ever since.

