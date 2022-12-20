Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday activated more than 100 Colorado National Guard troops to respond to extreme cold weather expected across the state later in the week.

Colorado is forecast to experience record-low temperatures and wind on Wednesday and Thursday as an arctic blast descends upon the state.

“Colorado’s National Guard is up to the challenge, whether it’s helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state,” Polis said in a written statement. “Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap”

Polis also activated the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan. He directed the Office of Emergency Management “to take all necessary and appropriate state actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery and mitigation efforts.”

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.