Colorado’s chief education leader, Katy Anthes, will leave the state education department in July, according to a statement released by the department Tuesday.

Anthes has been Colorado’s education commissioner since May 2016 when she was named interim commissioner by the State Board of Education, the first woman to hold the position in 65 years.

She took over the job permanently in December 2016 and since then has steered the state’s 178 school districts through nearly three turbulent years of pandemic-driven classroom disruptions, growing concerns about students overcoming learning deficits and political spats across school boards.

Anthes has been with the state education department since 2011, working as chief of staff, interim associate commissioner for achievement and strategy, and executive director of educator effectiveness. She previously founded a consulting organization focused on education, The Third Mile Group, that worked with many national organizations, including the Council for Chief State School Officers, the National Governors Association, The National Commission for Teaching and America’s Future, and American Institutes for Research, according to the state education department’s website.

She described her role as education commissioner as “the honor of my life” in the statement.

“I am really proud of our work at the department over these last six years,” Anthes said. “Through all the challenges, I’ve always been committed to listening to diverse perspectives, and aiming for the productive middle ground on issues that could have divided us — with a clear focus on students.”

The board will begin the process of finding a new commissioner early next year, according to the statement.

“Many of the districts that came before the board are now seeing positive trends, and I credit Katy for these outcomes because she understands that we can go farther when we listen to each other and work together respectfully to support students,” State Board of Education Chairwoman Angelika Schroeder said in the statement.

