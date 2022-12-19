Credibility:

  • Original Reporting
  • Sources Cited
Original Reporting This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents.
Sources Cited As a news piece, this article cites verifiable, third-party sources which have all been thoroughly fact-checked and deemed credible by the Newsroom in accordance with the Civil Constitution.
Gusting wind sends smoke rolling into the city of Boulder from a fire burning west of Mount Sanitas in Sunshine Canyon. The Sanitas fire started as a structure fire but quickly blew up into a wildland fire that forced people living in Sunshine Canyon and Pine Brook Hills to evacuate on Dec. 19, 2022. (Steve Peterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Firefighters in Boulder County are evacuating neighborhoods in Sunshine Canyon, west of Boulder, as a structure fire quickly blew up into a wildland fire fueled by wind gusting upward of 40 mph. 

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents about 2:15 p.m. for a wildfire burning near the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. Authorities said fire crews first responded to a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. 

The fire was estimated at 18 acres at about 3:45 p.m., Boulder County’s Office of Emergency Management said.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers asked all visitors on trails on Mount Sanitas to leave the area Monday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a red flag warning for the area and said strong westerly winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 45 mph. The winds are coming ahead of a strong cold front that is expected to move into Colorado starting Wednesday.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont is serving as an evacuation area for large animals, Boulder County’s Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is accepting small animals.

The fire broke out nearly one year after the wind-driven Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in nearby Louisville, Superior and Boulder County.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Olivia Prentzel

Olivia Prentzel is a general assignment writer for The Colorado Sun. Email: oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com