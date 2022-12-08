A judge Thursday lifted a court seal on a 2021 document that revealed the 22-year-old Club Q shooting suspect allegedly threatened to be “the next mass killer” more than a year before the massacre at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club.

That document alleges in June 2021, in El Paso County, Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested after loading bullets into a Glock pistol and warning their frightened grandparents not to interfere with an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb and commit mass violence.

“You guys die today and I’m taking you with me,” Aldrich allegedly said, according to published reports. “I’m loaded and ready.”

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was never charged in the June 2021 case, triggering an automatic sealing under Colorado law of all records related to the case.

The contents of the affidavit were previously reported by Associated Press and KKTV in Colorado Springs, which obtained a copy of the sealed document before it was made public.

In ordering the document released, El Paso County District Court Judge Robin Chittum ruled that the public has a pressing interest in learning more about why authorities didn’t pursue charges in the June 2021 case — a central question in the wake of the Nov. 19 massacre that killed five people and wounded at least 17 others at the LGBTQ club.

“The public’s interest is so significant, I think I would call it profound,” Chittum said.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office plans to address the 2021 case at a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office, which handled the 2021 arrest, said it will release a statement detailing its investigation this afternoon.

The Colorado Sun was among several media outlets that petitioned the court to release the 2021 arrest affidavit. The document wasn’t available Thursday morning, and clerks were preparing to make it public on a state court website.

Aldrich’s attorneys objected to the public release of the document, saying it would harm their client’s chances at a fair trial. The defense team also asked the judge to begin proceedings to determine who leaked the sealed document to the media before the judge ruled that it be unsealed. Chittum said she would review the request for contempt proceedings at a later date.

Laura Voepel, Aldrich’s mother who attended the hearing via video, also objected to the unsealing of the document, her attorney Carrie Thompson said, arguing that Voepel would be at risk of retaliation and victimization upon its release.

Aldrich, in lime green shirt and gray pants, did not speak during the hearing. The defendant hobbled across the courtroom with legs shackled to sit next to their attorneys, and remained silent throughout.