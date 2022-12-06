COLORADO SPRINGS — The 22-year-old accused of killing five people and wounding 17 others in a shooting last month at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs was formally charged Tuesday with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and hate crimes.

Anderson Aldrich, wearing a lime green jail jumpsuit, appeared in person in El Paso County District Court where the charges in the Nov. 19 attack on Club Q were unveiled by prosecutors.

Aldrich, resting their hands in their lap, sat next to a court-appointed public defender as the case was discussed with with prosecutors and El Paso County District Judge Michael McHenry. Aldrich’s hands were cuffed and secured to a metal chain wrapped around the defendant’s waist. Aldrich remained silent during the 30-minute hearing aside from an occasional whisper to the public defender.

Aldrich, who was taken into custody minutes after the shooting began, has been jailed on so-called arrest-only charges of five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated — or “hate” — crime. The list of charges was expected to grow as prosecutors filed formal allegations in the case and investigated the shooting further.

The formal charges filed Tuesday include:

10 counts of first-degree murder, five of which are accusations of first-degree murder after deliberation and five of which are accusations of first-degree murder with extreme indifference

More than 70 counts of attempted first-degree murder

48 counts of a bias-motivated crimes

Dozens of counts of first-degree assault

Defendants can face multiple first-degree murder charges for each person they are accused of killing. That’s because there are multiple legal theories under which first-degree murder can be prosecuted in Colorado. For example, a defendant could be charge with both murder after deliberation and murder with extreme indifference for each alleged homicide.

Police are still reviewing how many people were inside the club when the shooting began and it’s possible the number of charges against Aldrich could change as the investigation continues.

“This case is going to be continue to be investigated for some time I would suspect,” El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen told McHenry. “It’s somewhat likely that we will amend charges to add, or maybe even subtract, (counts) as we identify potentially more victims in this case.”

McHenry on Tuesday also ordered arrest documents against Aldrich unsealed by the close of business on Wednesday. The documents are expected to shed more light on what happened during the attack on Club Q and potentially details about any statements Aldrich made to police after their arrest.

Aldrich has been held in jail without bond since being released from the hospital for injuries sustained when Club Q patrons stopped the shooting by beating the alleged shooter.

Killed in the attack were Derrick Rump, 38; Daniel Aston, 28; Ashley Paugh, 35; Kelly Loving, 40; and Raymond Green Vance, 22. Rump and Aston worked at Club Q.

During Aldrich’s first court appearance on Nov. 23, in which the alleged shooter appeared via video uplink from the El Paso County jail, Aldrich looked bruised and battered. Aldrich’s face was swollen and the defendant slowly muttered a weak “yes” or “no” in response to a judge’s questions.

Aldrich was more alert on Tuesday, with many of his injuries appearing healed or less severe.

The Club Q shooting wasn’t Aldrich’s first run-in with law enforcement.

Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 on felony menacing and kidnapping charges after a woman called El Paso County authorities to report her son “was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition,” according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that formal charges weren’t pursued in the case, which was then sealed. The Colorado Sun and other media outlets have petitioned to unseal it, which would allow authorities to discuss the case.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning where a judge is slated to hear arguments about whether the 2021 case should be unsealed, court documents show.

This is a developing story that will be updated.