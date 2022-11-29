The mother of the accused Club Q shooter was cited with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest outside her Colorado Springs residence, hours after the mass shooting at the popular LGBTQ club, court documents show.

Laura Voepel, 45, was arrested Nov. 20 near an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a copy of her summons. Hours earlier, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime.

Voepel is accused of making “unreasonable noise near a private residence” and police say she physically resisted officers after she was placed under arrest, the summons said. Further details were not immediately available.

Voepel could not be reached.

She was not booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25.

Voepel had an earlier brush with the law in 2012 in San Antonio, when she was arrested on suspicion of arson, The Washington Post has reported. The charge was dismissed at trial and she was convicted of the lesser charge of criminal mischief, the newspaper reported.



The Denver Gazette reported last week that Voepel has three outstanding arrest warrants, including from Texas, where she didn’t complete terms of her probation from the criminal mischief conviction.

Voepel was sentenced to five years of probation in the Texas case in August 2013, and it was set to expire in August 2018, according to court records obtained by The Gazette.