The accused shooter in the attack on Club Q arrived at the El Paso County jail Tuesday after being discharged from a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available, including where in the jail Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is being held and whether special security arrangements are in place.

Accused shooter: Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22 Aldrich is accused of entering Club Q late Nov. 18 shooting an AR-style gun.

Aldrich faces 10 preliminary charges: five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime.

In 2016, before he turned 16, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name to Anderson Lee Aldrich from Nicholas F. Brink.

Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 by the El Paso County Sheriff on charges of felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Aldrich allegedly threatened to harm his mother with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition, prompting the police to evacuate the area. Aldrich refused to comply with deputy orders to surrender. The sheriff’s regional explosives unit did not find any explosive devices. There is no public record that prosecutors pursued the charges, and Aldrich’s case was sealed.

Aldrich is believed to be the grandson of former California state Rep. Randy Voepel, a San Diego County Republican who has opposed legislation that would allow transgender Californians to update their names and genders on marriage licenses and birth certificates. Voepel has also opposed gun control measures.

Aldrich, who has been treated at a Colorado Springs hospital after being pistol-whipped and kicked in the head by patrons at the club he is accused of shooting up, is facing 10 preliminary charges.

The investigation into the Colorado Springs club shooting, where five people were killed and at least 18 others injured, will likely continue up until Aldrich’s trial, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said in a news conference Monday.

The list of formal charges by prosecutors is likely to grow when he is formally charged, potentially including assault and attempted murder.

Aldrich is being held without bond and will be represented by Joseph Archambault, a public defender, court records show. Archambault did not immediately return a request for comment left on his office voicemail.



Aldrich has an advisement hearing scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs. He will appear virtually from the jail, a state court spokesman said.



Advisements are held to notify defendants of potential charges against them, and sometimes to address bond requests.



Formal charges are generally filed at a later hearing.



