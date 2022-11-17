The final votes in the highly watched, razor-thin race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, won’t be counted until Friday, according to county clerks interviewed Thursday evening by The Colorado Sun.

Boebert was leading Frisch by 556 votes as of 4:06 p.m. Thursday, with ballots remaining to be counted or final results still not posted in Alamosa, Otero, San Juan and Moffat counties. Clerks have until Friday to finish counting ballots and post their results.

The ballots that still have to be counted are mostly, if not all, from voters who are in the military or live overseas, or voters who fixed signature issues on ballots they submitted that were initially rejected.

The Alamosa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said Thursday evening it likely wouldn’t finish counting ballots until Friday morning. A representative said she didn’t know how many ballots the office had left to count and a message left with the county clerk wasn’t immediately returned.

Frisch was winning in Alamosa County on Thursday evening by 1 percentage point.

The Otero County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said it would finish counting about 160 ballots Friday morning. Boebert was leading in the county by an 18-point margin Thursday evening.

Sarah Colding, the Moffat County clerk, said that while her office has finished counting its remaining ballots (fewer than 20) the results won’t be posted until Friday, sometime before 2 p.m.

San Juan County said they expect to have their final 17 ballots counted and results posted by the end of the day Thursday.

The Mineral County Clerk and Recorder’s Office closed at 4 p.m. Thursday. A representative for the office did not immediately return a message seeking comment about when it would finish counting its ballots or how many — if any — it had left to count.

There are only 859 total active, registered voters in the county, and 696 ballots have already been counted in the Boebert-Frisch race. That means it’s unlikely there are many ballots left to count there. (Mineral County reported to the state being done with its count at 4:30 p.m.)

It’s likely that a mandatory recount will be triggered in the 3rd District race. Under Colorado law, a mandatory recount occurs when the number of votes separating the leading two candidates is less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate.

There are 27 counties in the 3rd District, which spans the Western Slope into Pueblo and southeast Colorado. The most populous counties in the district, Pueblo and Mesa, finished counting ballots and posted their results on Thursday afternoon.