Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck easily won reelection to the House in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Buck, of Windsor, signed onto a 2020 lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in several battleground states. (Buck has said he has confidence in Colorado’s election processes.)

By 11 p.m. Tuesday, Buck was easily defeating Democrat Ike McCorkle, leading by more than 60,000 votes.

Buck, 63, had faced a primary challenger who criticized the congressman for not being more forceful in his rejection of the 2020 outcome.

Buck is a former district attorney for Weld County. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010, narrowly losing to Democrat Michael Bennet. Buck was elected to his House seat in 2014.