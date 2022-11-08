Democrat Joe Neguse has won reelection to the U.S. House in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press has reported.

The call came shortly before 9 p.m., when Neguse was leading Republican challenger Marshall Dawson 71%-28%.

Neguse, of Lafayette, is a lawyer who was first elected to his House seat in 2018. He rose to prominence in the House by aligning himself with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on and winning a position as a freshman leader of the Democratic caucus, a job that means he sits in on leadership meetings and helps guide the party’s priorities.

His profile was amplified during the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump. Neguse served as an impeachment manager in the proceedings and has been a regular on cable TV news shows.

Neguse is the son of Eritrean immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1980s. He’s also the first black member of Congress from Colorado.