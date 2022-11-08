Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow cruised to a reelection victory in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

Crow, of Centennial, easily defeated Republican challenger Steven Monahan. By 11 p.m. Tuesday, Crow was leading by more than 40,000 votes.

Crow, a 43-year-old lawyer, was first elected to the House in 2018, when he defeated four-term Republican incumbent Mike Coffman.

Earlier this year, Crow was among a group of U.S. lawmakers who visited war-torn Ukraine. The former Army Ranger served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was among those trapped in the balcony seats of the House chamber during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.