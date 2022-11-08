Democrats blocked Republicans from gaining a foothold of power in the state Capitol on Tuesday by holding onto their majority in the Colorado Senate.

The Colorado House will also remain in Democrats’ possession after Election Day, as expected, meaning that, along with Gov. Jared Polis’ reelection victory, the party will be able to move forward with its policy agenda unimpeded by the GOP for at least two more years.

“We kept the majority in everything in Colorado,” said Democratic Party Chairwoman Morgan Carroll during the Democratic election event at Art Hotel Denver. “We’re winning in places we have never won before,”

Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, said that while there are still several races to be called, he believes there are enough votes tallied to declare a majority for Democrats in the state senate, pointing specifically to near-guaranteed wins in Senate District 20 in Jefferson County, District 8 in northwest Colorado and District 24 in Adams County.

Democrats only needed to defeat Republicans in two districts to halt them from gaining a majority. They were poised to win all seven competitive state Senate races in a full drubbing of Republicans.

Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Monument Republican and leader of the Senate GOP caucus, didn’t immediately return a Colorado Sun message seeking comment Tuesday night.

“I think we always expected we would stay in the majority but we knew we would have to work really hard for it and defend what we’ve been doing over the last few years,” Fenberg said.

Fenberg emphasized that the party will focus on affordability issues, education and water in the coming years.

“We are going to do it with our Republican colleagues in the Senate because Colorado deserves that we all work together to take on the challenges that we are facing in our communities,” Fenberg said to the crowd gathered at the Colorado Democratic Party’s watch party in downtown Denver.

The Senate was where Democrats were at the biggest risk of losing power. They needed to block Republicans from winning in six of seven competitive districts. At 11 p.m. they were leading in every one of those races, strongly suggesting that they will keep the gavel in the chamber.

Democrats retain majority of state House of Representatives

House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, announced at the Democratic watch party that Democrats would maintain a majority in the chamber for the next two years.

“We don’t know the exact number of Democrats that will be in the House,” he said. “It will be a vast majority.”

He added that voters had responded to the issues Democrats focused on including abortion rights, health care costs and universal pre-school.

“Colorado Democrats delivered on what they said they were going to deliver on and that’s why we have such a huge majority,” he said.

The House Republicans, who were hoping to chip away at the Democratic majority, acknowledged their poor showing in a written statement.

“Once again, Colorado voters showed an independence streak, bucking national trends that saw big wins for conservative Republicans in other states,” said Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the House GOP caucus. “Though some state House races may not have finished the way we wanted, others certainly did, we in the Colorado House Republican Caucus continue to stand with the Colorado families who put their trust in us.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.