The Colorado Sun teamed up with “The Solution Studio” at Metropolitan State University of Denver and a few other organizations to give college students a chance to interview the state’s candidates for governor and U.S. Senate ahead of Election Day on issues like water, mental health and homelessness.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his Republican challenger, Joe O’Dea, as well as Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, spoke with panels of MSU Denver students.

You can watch each of the interviews below:

Gov. Jared Polis, Democrat

University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, Republican

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Democrat

Joe O’Dea, Republican

More information on the project

The Solution Studio was made possible by a collaboration with New Voices Strategies and the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy and Research Organization. Colorado Public Radio, PBS12 and Univision Colorado were also key to the initiative.

The panel videos were recorded and produced by students in MSU Denver’s Department of Journalism and Media Production.